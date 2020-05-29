|
|
|
Coates Christine 21st May 2020, peacefully at Belmont House Care Home, Harrogate.
Beloved Daughter of the
late Stanley and Gladys Coates, much loved sister, loving Aunt
to Pat and John in Canada and
to Patricia, a Great Aunt
and Great Great Aunt.
Private funeral service to take place on Monday 8th June 2020.
The family wish to express their sincere thanks for the care given by all staff at Belmont House.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020