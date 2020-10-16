Home

HARLAND October 7th, peacefully in hospital, Christine aged 77 years of Ripon.
Loving Mum of Andrew,
Paul, Jayne and Lee, a dear
mother in law and granny.
Funeral service to be held
at St John's Church Bondgate, Ripon on Monday October 19th
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Stroke Unit at Harrogate District Hospital.
A special thanks to all the staff
who cared for Christine on the Stroke Units at York and at Harrogate Hospital.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020
