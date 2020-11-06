|
Lawton Christine Winifred Beloved sister of
Philip and the late David.
Loving Auntie to Simon, Ben Joy and Tony and her thirteen
great nephews and nieces.
Passed away in
St. Michael's Hospice, Harrogate
on the 27th January 2020.
Now safely in the arms
of her Saviour.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Marks Church, Harrogate,
12th November at 11am.
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be available to view online at the St Mark's Church, Harrogate YouTube channel.
Family flowers only.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020