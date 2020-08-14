|
|
|
BRYANT Christopher Leslie Of Ripon, passed away aged 61 in St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate on July 28th after a short illness.
He leaves a family, siblings
and many friends and
will be sadly missed.
Cremation, for immediate family only, will take place at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate on
Friday 14th August, at 13.00. Webcast details on request.
All enquiries to McBride & Sons, 182 Kings Road, Harrogate.
No flowers please, but donations to St Michael's Hospice welcome.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020