|
|
|
RAMUS Christopher Stewart Died at home on
23rd June 2020, aged 72.
Husband to Liz and much loved father to Claire and Alistair. Grandfather to Reggie, Ellery, Rock, Axel & Hunter.
Accomplished businessman
and lover of fishing, shooting
and Leeds Rhinos.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will be held at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
A memorial service to
celebrate his incredible life
will be held later in the year.
The service is available via streaming online on the
St. Wilfrid's Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/saintwilfrid for further details
please contact W.Bowers.
Any donations in memory of
Chris should be made to
MIND Harrogate or by visiting justgiving.com/chrisramus
All enquiries to
W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020