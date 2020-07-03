Home

Christopher Ramus Notice
RAMUS Christopher Stewart Died at home on
23rd June 2020, aged 72.
Husband to Liz and much loved father to Claire and Alistair. Grandfather to Reggie, Ellery, Rock, Axel & Hunter.

Accomplished businessman
and lover of fishing, shooting
and Leeds Rhinos.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.

Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will be held at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
A memorial service to
celebrate his incredible life
will be held later in the year.

The service is available via streaming online on the
St. Wilfrid's Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/saintwilfrid for further details
please contact W.Bowers.

Any donations in memory of
Chris should be made to
MIND Harrogate or by visiting justgiving.com/chrisramus

All enquiries to
W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020
