Tinsley Christopher January 18th 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 56 years, Christopher Tinsley of Ripon (formerly of Markington), dearly loved son of Pat and Roy, dear brother of Mick,
father of Sharon.
Beloved partner of Nicola,
much loved stepdad of Ricky, Chelsea and Sam and
adored granddad.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Friday February 14th at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Ripon City A.F.C.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
