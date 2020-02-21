Home

Tinsley Christopher Pat and Roy with Nicola and all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Christopher, also those who paid tribute by attending at St John's Church, Ripon and all who gave donations in his memory.
Thank you to the minister for the comforting service. Grateful thanks go to doctors, nurses and staff on Littondale Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
