FLETCHER Clarisse Elizabeth
(Liz) December 19th 2019,
suddenly in hospital,
aged 96 years,
Clarisse Elizabeth (Liz) Fletcher
of Ripon (formerly of Cark in Cartmel, Cumbria).
Beloved wife of the late Denis, much loved mother of
Anne and Charles, grandmother of
Sarah and Richard,
great-grandmother
of Elodie and Felix.
Service at The Royal British
Legion Lister House Chapel, Ripon on Tuesday January 7th at 1pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for Lister House Amenity Fund
and Marie Curie.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019
