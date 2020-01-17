Home

F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Clarisse Fletcher

Notice

Clarisse Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Clarisse Elizabeth
(Liz) Anne and Charles with all the family sincerely thank relatives
and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Mum, also those who attended the service and all who made donations in her memory.
A special mention to the minister for her words of comfort.
Grateful thanks go to all at Lister House, Ripon, to the emergency services personnel and doctors and staff on A&E at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
