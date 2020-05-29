|
|
|
NAYLOR Clive
Wing Commander RAF (Ret'd) Passed away peacefully on
Granby Ward, HDH on Thursday
21st May 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of 53 years to Heather. Devoted Dad to Mary
and Jane. Loving Grandad to
Jack, James, Harry and Amy,
Father-in-law to Mark and Ian.
Due to current circumstances there will be a private family cremation service only.
Donations and enquiries, if
wished, to Harrogate Homeless Project or Stroke Association
c/o H C Townsend & Son
Tel: (01423) 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020