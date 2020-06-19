|
|
|
BAINES Colin 9th June, peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital, aged 96, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, dear father of Christine, Steven, Marc, Lesley and the late Martin, much loved grandfather to Jasper, Klarissa, Connor and Maya, father-in-law to Mathie and Ivan.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Martin Grange for their care and attention as well as the staff at Harrogate District Hospital. We would also like to thank the congregation at Starbeck Mission for all their support.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a private family funeral with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given in his memory to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 19, 2020