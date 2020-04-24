|
Garnett Colin On the 8th April 2020 in Harrogate District Hospital aged 84 years.
Ex Y.E.B Leeds.
The devoted and much loved husband of Sylvia and loving father of Michael and Ian and Dear friend of Jackie, dear stepdad of Simon and father-in-law of Joanne.
A dear Grandad of Lola and Joel, also loving brother of John.
A private cremation has taken place, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Heartfelt thanks to all staff at Harrogate Hospital for their outstanding care
at such a difficult time.
Sylvia and family wish to thank everyone for their cards, messages and condolences received at this Very sad time
Special thanks to neighbours for their much appreciated
help and support.
All enquiries to A Vause & Son Funeral Directors 01423 504417.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020