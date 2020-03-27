Home

Watson Constance Mary
(Connie) March 18th suddenly in Hospital of Galphay, aged 91 years, Connie.
Dear wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Linda and Peter, mother in law of Andrew, greatly missed nan and great nan.
Private family cremation at Harrogate Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers will be
gratefully received for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can
be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062.
