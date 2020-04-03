|
|
|
Watson Constance Mary
(Connie) Linda, Peter and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of a dear mother, mother in law, nan and great nan. Grateful thanks to the Rev'd Darryl Hall and Lay Reader Jane Spooner for their comforting words at the service, which was a fitting tribute to Connie, and to all who sent donations for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Connie, thanks also to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors, for their professional help and guidance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020