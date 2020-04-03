Home

Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Constance Watson

Constance Watson Notice
Watson Constance Mary
(Connie) Linda, Peter and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of a dear mother, mother in law, nan and great nan. Grateful thanks to the Rev'd Darryl Hall and Lay Reader Jane Spooner for their comforting words at the service, which was a fitting tribute to Connie, and to all who sent donations for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Connie, thanks also to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors, for their professional help and guidance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020
