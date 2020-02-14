|
|
|
SEATON Cynthia 7th February aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie and dear mother of Wayne.
Funeral Service to take place at Saint Andrews Church, Burnt Yates on Friday 21st February 2020 at 2pm followed by burial in
the churchyard.
The family wish to extend sincere thanks to The Palliative Care Team at Saint Michaels Hospice and also The District Nurses.
Donations may be received at the service for The R.S.P.C.A.
Enquiries to W.Bowers Hampsthwaite 01423770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020