SMITH Cyril Margaret with Christine, Jeffrey and Paul and all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for such kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of Cyril, also those who attended the service and all who gave
donations in his memory.
Thank you to the minister
for his words of comfort.
Special thanks to Dr Matt and all at Ripon Spa Surgery, to Dr Hunter and all at Springbank Surgery
and the manager and team
at Oaklands Care Home for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020