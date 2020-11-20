|
|
|
BARNES-JONES David Quietly and peacefully at the West Wales General Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020, David Elvet Barnes-Jones,
5 Golwg-y-Preseli, Cilgerran,
Pembrokeshire (formerly of
Clifford and Thornes) aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
much loved father of Maria
and her partner Michael, Claire
and her husband Tristan.
Private funeral service on
Monday, November 23 at
Parc Gwyn Crematorium,
Narberth at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Further enquiries to
Colin Phillips and Daughters
Funeral Directors, Cardigan
Tel: 01239 621192.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020