Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Brown

Notice Condolences

David Brown Notice
Brown David Maurice January 17th 2020,
peacefully at The Royal British Legion Lister House, Ripon,
aged 85 years,
David Maurice Brown of Markington, Harrogate,
beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Philip, Paul, Steve and Julie, a loving granddad and great-granddad.
Never to be forgotten.
Service at St Michael's Church, Markington on
Tuesday February 11th at 2.00pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -