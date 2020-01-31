|
|
|
Brown David Maurice January 17th 2020,
peacefully at The Royal British Legion Lister House, Ripon,
aged 85 years,
David Maurice Brown of Markington, Harrogate,
beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Philip, Paul, Steve and Julie, a loving granddad and great-granddad.
Never to be forgotten.
Service at St Michael's Church, Markington on
Tuesday February 11th at 2.00pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020