David Crawley

David Crawley Notice
Crawley David William Passed away
5 November 2020, aged 82.

Beloved Husband of Sylvia. Dearest Dad of Nicola, Richard, Andrew, Matthew.
Dear Father-in-law to
Katherine, Yasmin and Steve.
Adored by his Grandchildren Catherine, Chris, Charlotte, Alethea, Sophia, Taya, Rhianna, Olivia, Erin, Jake.

Special thanks to the
nursing care team at Thistle Hill and to Jervaulx Ward,
Harrogate District Hospital
for their dedicated care.

Private Family Funeral.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020
