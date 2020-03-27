|
Heald David Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully at home on
14th March 2020 aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving dad of Nick and Jason
and father-in-law of Sharon.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
St Gemma's Hospice, a plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020