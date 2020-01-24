Home

SCHOLEFIELD David Vincent On 13th January,
died peacefully at
The Gables Nursing Home,
Silsden, David aged 83 years
of Addingham.
Dearly loved father
of Andrew and Neil,
much loved grandpa of
Thomas and Hannah
and a loving father in law
of Claire and Denise.
David's funeral service will take place on Thursday 30th January at St Peter's Church, Addingham at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Bridlington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Provision will be available
at the service
or may be sent c/o
Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
