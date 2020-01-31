|
|
|
STORK David
(Cyril) Passed away in Harrogate Hospital
on the 19th January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Alice.
Will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate,
on Monday 17th February at 1.40.p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
David will be gratefully received
and donated to his favourite
charity, The RNLI.
A box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020