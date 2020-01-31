Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Stork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Stork

Notice Condolences

David Stork Notice
STORK David
(Cyril) Passed away in Harrogate Hospital
on the 19th January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Alice.
Will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate,
on Monday 17th February at 1.40.p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
David will be gratefully received
and donated to his favourite
charity, The RNLI.
A box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -