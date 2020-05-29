|
|
|
STOTT David Barry
15.6.38 - 20.05.20 David passed away peacefully
on 20th May 2020.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving father of Andrew & Elaine,
a cherished grandad & great grandad, a special father-in-law and grandfather-in-law.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Bilton Hall Nursing Home for their love and compassion
during his final illness.
Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Friday 5th June. A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate David's life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020