David Tankard

David Tankard Notice
TANKARD David John JP Former Mayor of Knaresborough and Silver Bandsman.
Died peacefully at home on
10th January 2020,
after a short illness, aged 75.
Beloved husband of Pat,
Dad of Michael and Rachel, Grandad of Fiona and Belinda and Father-in-law to
Janet and Jonathan.
Funeral service for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday 4th February at 1:40pm at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate. Please wear cheerful clothing.
A celebration concert will be held in late February/early March at
St. John the Bapist Church, Knaresborough.
No flowers please, donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
Saint Michael's Hospice and Knaresborough Silver Band.
Enquiries to Neil and Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
