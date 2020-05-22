|
|
|
Swires Dayne Heather, Deb, Nelly and all the family would like to thank everyone for the messages of condolence and flowers that we have received following the loss of Dayne.
Grateful thanks to Stephen Boyden for conducting the service and Martin of Lee and Holmes for
his care and efficiency.
To the amazing staff in A&E at Harrogate Hospital for supporting us at a very difficult time and to all who have given donations to the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue
in memory of Dayne.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020