|
|
|
SWINDLEHURST Denis Newall Wednesday 5th February, Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 86 years, surrounded
by all his loving family.
Dearest Husband of Dorothy, beloved Father of Clare, Jo, Mel and Guy. A loving Father in Law, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service to take place at
Stonefall, Harrogate,
Thursday 20th February at 11:40.
Family flowers only please
donations may be received for Macmillan Nurses at the service.
Enquiries to
W.Bowers, Hampsthwaite
01423 770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020