Denis Swindlehurst

Denis Swindlehurst Notice
SWINDLEHURST Denis Newall Wednesday 5th February, Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 86 years, surrounded
by all his loving family.
Dearest Husband of Dorothy, beloved Father of Clare, Jo, Mel and Guy. A loving Father in Law, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service to take place at
Stonefall, Harrogate,
Thursday 20th February at 11:40.
Family flowers only please
donations may be received for Macmillan Nurses at the service.
Enquiries to
W.Bowers, Hampsthwaite
01423 770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
