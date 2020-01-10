|
WOOD Dennis Passed away peacefully on the
26th December 2019,
aged 94 years
of Knaresborough,
Dennis, beloved husband of Pat,
dear stepfather of Lawrence (Loz) and Richard, and a much loved grandad.
Loved and missed,
forever in our thoughts.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Friday 17th January 2020
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Vision Support for
which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020