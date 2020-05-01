Home

KEARNS Derek Passed away peacefully on
23rd April 2020, aged 86 years
of Knaresborough.
Loving husband of Milly,
much loved dad of Graham, Andrew and
Daughter in Law Jayne.
A private funeral will take
place at the graveside in
Knaresborough Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for St John's Parish Church and can be forwarded with all enquiries to Whiteley & Leachman, Funeral Directors, 01423 863263.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020
