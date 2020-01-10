|
|
|
BELL Doreen Rose December 28th 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, aged 87 years,
Doreen Rose Bell
(née Featherstone) of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved mum of
Rosemary, Graham and Jeanette,
a loving grandmother and
great-grandmother,
dear sister of Joan and Keith.
Service at Allhallowgate
Methodist Church, Ripon on
Monday January 13th at 11.30am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Dementia Forward.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020