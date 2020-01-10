Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Bell

Notice Condolences

Doreen Bell Notice
BELL Doreen Rose December 28th 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, aged 87 years,
Doreen Rose Bell
(née Featherstone) of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved mum of
Rosemary, Graham and Jeanette,
a loving grandmother and
great-grandmother,
dear sister of Joan and Keith.
Service at Allhallowgate
Methodist Church, Ripon on
Monday January 13th at 11.30am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Dementia Forward.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -