Dawson Doreen
(Doya) 7th February 2020, peacefully
at her home in Burnt Yates.
Doreen, aged 83 years,
beloved wife of Leo, much loved mum of Kathryn and Keven,
loved mother-in-law to Sheila,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother and
twin sister to Pam.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Hampsthwaite Methodist Church on Tuesday 25th February 2020,
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
Doreen will be received for
St. Michael's Hospice and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the care and support received from
all medical teams.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020