Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Dawson

Notice Condolences

Doreen Dawson Notice
Dawson Doreen
(Doya) 7th February 2020, peacefully
at her home in Burnt Yates.
Doreen, aged 83 years,
beloved wife of Leo, much loved mum of Kathryn and Keven,
loved mother-in-law to Sheila,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother and
twin sister to Pam.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Hampsthwaite Methodist Church on Tuesday 25th February 2020,
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
Doreen will be received for
St. Michael's Hospice and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the care and support received from
all medical teams.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -