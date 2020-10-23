|
|
|
NELSON Doreen 18th October 2020, in Harrogate Hospital. Doreen aged 91, of Hampsthwaite, dear wife of the late Herbert 'Tiny' Nelson,
much loved mother to Les,
Brian, Alan and Greg and a loving mother-in-law, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Private funeral service to take place at St. Thomas a Becket Church, Hampsthwaite on
Friday 30th October 2020.
Family flowers only. Donations
in memory may be made online
to St. Michael's Hospice.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020