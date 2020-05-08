|
|
|
BENTLEY Dorothy
(nee Fogg) Peacefully on
28th April 2020, aged 92.
Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mother to Libby, Anne and Chris and a loving grandma and great grandmother.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Thank you for the wonderful loving care she received from the staff in Harlow Carr at Vida Grange Dementia Care Home, Harrogate.
Donations in memory of Dorothy may be sent to the R.N.L.I. c/o
Swainsons Funeral Directors,
39 Franklin Road,
Harrogate, HG1 5ED.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020