|
|
|
Di Capua Dorothy Jillian
(nee Ingham) Of Harrogate, passed away peacefully in Belmont House Nursing Home, Starbeck on
Friday 9th October 2020,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Vito Di Capua, much loved
mother of Giovanni and Jo and grandmother to Max, Alessia, Sophia, Sam and Robbie.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Friday 30th October 2020
at 11.40 am.
All enquiries to
Hubert Swainsons Funeral Services telephone 01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020