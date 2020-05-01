|
Walker Edna Aged 94, passed away
on 21st April.
Beloved wife of the late Derek Walker, much loved mother of Diane and Carolyn, devoted grandma to Christopher, Alexander, Alicia, Max and Rosella.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Edna's carer Lesley, Edna's neighbours, the "Harrogate Neighbours" Team, all those involved in her care at the Leeds Road Surgery, including the District Nurses from the Harrogate Community Care Team.
Due to the current restrictions we will be having a private cremation but then a Celebration of Life Service in safer times.
Edna will be so greatly missed by the whole family.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020