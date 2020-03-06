|
Thwaites Edward
(Ted) February 27th 2020,
peacefully in hospital, aged 83 years, Edward (Ted) Thwaites of Ripon (formerly of Studley Roger), beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved dad of Sue, Liz, Mandy and Paula, father-in-law of John, Daz, Gary and Karl, much loved granddad and great-granddad.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Friday March 20th at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre at Harrogate Hospital
and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020