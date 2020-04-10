Home

F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
More Obituaries for Edward Thwaites
Edward Thwaites

Edward Thwaites Notice
Thwaites Edward
(Ted) Norma with Sue, Liz, Mandy and Paula and all the family sincerely thanks relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the
sad loss of Ted, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
St John's Church, Ripon and all who gave donations in his memory.
A special mention to
Mark Mackaness for his
support and kind words.
Thank you to Canon Ailsa Newby for the comforting service.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020
