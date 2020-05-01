Home

Edwin Marley

Edwin Marley Notice
Marley Edwin (Eddie) Aged 94 years of Ripon, formerly
of Low Woodale Farm, Lofthouse, died at Harrogate District
Hospital on April 21st.
Beloved husband of the late
Isobel, much loved dad of Edwin and Carol, dear father in law to Jane and Irwin and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current
circumstances a private
family funeral will take place.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Eddie's life will be announced later.
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the medical
staff and carers for the
kindness and support shown.
Enquiries to John Blenkiron
& Sons, Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01748 850033
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020
