Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Bowers

Notice Condolences

Eileen Bowers Notice
BOWERS Eileen
(née Bramley) Passed away peacefully
24th June at home, aged 92.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Bob and mother to Nigel (deceased), Nicholas, Nicola and
Wendy. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Loved by all and
will be sadly missed.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday 10th July 2020.
The family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff at
Martin Grange, the Macmillan Nurses, St Michael's Hospice, District Nursing teams and the Doctors and staff at Leeds Road Surgery who enabled Eileen to remain surrounded by love
in her own home.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -