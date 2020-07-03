|
|
|
BOWERS Eileen
(née Bramley) Passed away peacefully
24th June at home, aged 92.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Bob and mother to Nigel (deceased), Nicholas, Nicola and
Wendy. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Loved by all and
will be sadly missed.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday 10th July 2020.
The family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff at
Martin Grange, the Macmillan Nurses, St Michael's Hospice, District Nursing teams and the Doctors and staff at Leeds Road Surgery who enabled Eileen to remain surrounded by love
in her own home.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020