|
|
|
Cook Eileen Passed away peacefully on
15th March 2020 at the
age of 105 years.
Wife of the late Frank,
mother of Martin and Peter,
proud Granny of 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Born and lived her childhood in Armley, Leeds, she moved first to Whitkirk and then Scholes where she spent her early married life during the war. She and Frank moved to Knaresborough in 1947 and lived there most of the rest of her long life. A mainstay of
Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough she was in charge of the Sunday School for several decades. For many years she was also a primary school teacher in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Due to the Coronavirus situation there will be a private cremation followed by a memorial service at Holy Trinity Church on a date to be announced. For further details contact 01727 811414.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020