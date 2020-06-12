Home

Eileen Smith Notice
SMITH Eileen Mary At peace.
Eileen Mary Smith (nee Gulwell), passed away on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020, aged 95.
Widow of the late Joseph Watson Smith. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
Service of cremation will be held at Stonefall, Harrogate on
Tuesday 16th June at 1pm. Immediate family members
only please.
A service of interment will be held at St John's Church, Bishop Thornton, and a celebration of Eileen's life will take place at
St John's when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only, thank you.
Donations in her memory, for
The Royal British Legion, may be sent to Hubert Swainson,
Funeral Directors, Harrogate.
The family give their
grateful thanks for the wonderful care she received at
Bilton Hall Nursing Home.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 12, 2020
