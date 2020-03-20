|
|
|
COSTAR Elizabeth Margaret Peacefully at
Belmont House Nursing Home on 10th March 2020, aged 92 years. Cherished wife of Ted.
Beloved mother of Sean, Patrick, Kevin and Michael.
Much loved mother-in-law of Di and Fran. Treasured grandma of Paul, Becky and Andi and beloved great-grandma of Olivia and Alex. Funeral service at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 26th March at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Betty may be given to the Alzheimer's Society. The family requests that you wear bright colours to the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020