Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil & Sonya Milsted Independent Funeral Directors
4 Hookstone Chase
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7HS
01423 885767
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Simmonite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Simmonite

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Simmonite Notice
SIMMONITE Elizabeth
(nee Simmones) Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2020 at Harrogate District Hospital.
Loving wife of Ian, step-mum to Richard and Michael,
mother-in-law to Joanna, Samantha and Granny.
A private family funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Monday 26th October. Donations in memory may be given to The British Heart foundation. Enquiries to Neil & Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors Telephone: 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -