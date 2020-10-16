|
SIMMONITE Elizabeth
(nee Simmones) Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2020 at Harrogate District Hospital.
Loving wife of Ian, step-mum to Richard and Michael,
mother-in-law to Joanna, Samantha and Granny.
A private family funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Monday 26th October. Donations in memory may be given to The British Heart foundation. Enquiries to Neil & Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors Telephone: 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020