Elsie Boston

Elsie Boston Notice
Boston Elsie
(née Pope) Aged 91 years.
Passed away unexpectedly
at home in Harrogate
on 23rd August 2020.
Devoted wife of Roy, loving mum to Elizabeth, Sarah and Frances, mother in law to Chris and David, grandma to Neil and Laura.
She will always be sadly missed and will stay forever in our hearts.
Private family service.
Donations in memory
of Elsie, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquires to W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
