SHORTLAND Elsie March 6th in Harrogate
District Hospital, aged 95 years,
of Knaresborough.
Elsie, beloved wife of the late
Joe Shortland, dear mother
of Georgina and much loved
grandmother of Joanne.
Funeral service will be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate
on Tuesday 17th March at 1-40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory may be
given to Cancer Research UK,
for which a collection box will
be provided at the service.
Thanks to the carers at
Cliff House Community Support
Services, Knaresborough and
the staff on Farndale Ward
Harrogate District Hospital for
their kindness and care.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020