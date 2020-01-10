Home

Elsie Yeomans

Notice Condolences

Elsie Yeomans Notice
YEOMANS Elsie Dorothy January 1st 2020,
suddenly and peacefully at Harrogate Hospital, aged 88 years,
Elsie Dorothy Yeomans
(née Fairweather) of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Dereck, loving sister of Shirley, Jean and Peter, much loved aunt of Andrew, Georgina, Mark, Graeme and Sven.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday January 22nd at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for
The Macmillan Nurses.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
Remember
