STEVENSON Ena Margaret
(nee Currie) 31-07-1934 - 25-12-2019
Passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on Christmas Day at high noon. Darling daughter of the late Elizabeth and George Currie. Beloved widow of Steve Stevenson and sister of Alasdair Currie. Precious mummy of Linda and Dale, much adored mother-in-law of Asim and Stuart. Loved nana of Asli, Nesli, Can, Steven and Katie. Great-nana to Ela, Leyla, Alican, Amelia, Stanley, Harvey and Efe. Ena was also a very special godmother, aunt, nana-in-law
and friend.
We are celebrating Mummy's life on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 14.00hrs at St. Paul's United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue Harrogate, HG1 1EL.
This will be followed by private family cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory will be given to Byland Ward, Harrogate
District Hospital.
Details of funeral reception will be announced by our officiating minister Rev'd Brian Hunt at the service in church.
All friends welcome.
Night night, God bless Mummy.
May you rest in peace with Daddy together again at last.
