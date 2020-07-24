|
Bashforth Eric Qualtrough Passed away peacefully
at home on the
15th July 2020
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Salvina, wonderful father of Lucy,
Fiona and Zoe and adored Grandfather of Kitty.
A private family funeral will be
held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate followed by a celebration of his life later
in the year.
Family flowers only but any donations in memory of
Eric should be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to -
Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01423 740 799
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 24, 2020