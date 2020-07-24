Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Bashforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Bashforth

Notice Condolences

Eric Bashforth Notice
Bashforth Eric Qualtrough Passed away peacefully
at home on the
15th July 2020
aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Salvina, wonderful father of Lucy,
Fiona and Zoe and adored Grandfather of Kitty.

A private family funeral will be
held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate followed by a celebration of his life later
in the year.

Family flowers only but any donations in memory of
Eric should be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to -
Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01423 740 799
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -