Eric Waight

Eric Waight Notice
WAIGHT Eric Charles Passed away peacefully,
in Doncaster, on Thursday
10th September, aged 94.

Formerly of Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, beloved husband of
the late Irene, father to Ken,
Ray and Pauline, Grandpa to Sarah and Richard, Great Grandpa
to Sophie and Harry.

A former Mayor of Harrogate, 1990-91.

The funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on 22nd September at 1.20pm. There may be a memorial service in Harrogate, at a later date, as circumstances allow.

No flowers please, but donations to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) are welcome.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020
