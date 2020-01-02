|
CLAPHAM Evelyn 'Eve' Passed away at home on the
18th December aged 85 years.
Eve will be sadly missed by all her family & friends who are all welcome to attend the Funeral Service & Cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 7 th January 2020 at 12.20pm and afterwards at
The Travellers Rest, Crimple, Harrogate. Flowers can be forwarded to Co-op Funeralcare, Jennyfield Neighbourhood Centre, Harrogate, HG3 2XQ and further details can be given by calling the Funeral Home on 01423 536200.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020