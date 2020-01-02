Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Harrogate
Unit 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 2XQ
01423 536 200
Evelyn Clapham

Evelyn Clapham Notice
CLAPHAM Evelyn 'Eve' Passed away at home on the
18th December aged 85 years.
Eve will be sadly missed by all her family & friends who are all welcome to attend the Funeral Service & Cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 7 th January 2020 at 12.20pm and afterwards at
The Travellers Rest, Crimple, Harrogate. Flowers can be forwarded to Co-op Funeralcare, Jennyfield Neighbourhood Centre, Harrogate, HG3 2XQ and further details can be given by calling the Funeral Home on 01423 536200.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
